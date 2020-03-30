Man charged for St. Ann double murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives have charged 25-year-old Tevin Bent, otherwise called ‘Stormy’, from Steer Town in St. Ann with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.



He was charged following the shooting death of 20-year-old Alex Williams and 18-year-old Garfield Cunningham at their home in Roaring River, St. Ann, on Saturday, March 14.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 8:10PM, Williams and Cunningham were at home when Bent allegedly entered the premises and opened gunfire. The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.



“Intensified investigations subsequently led to Bent’s arrest on Monday, March 23. He was positively pointed out in an identification parade on Friday, March 27,” the JCF further said.



It added that Bent is to appear before the St. Ann Parish Court on Thursday, April 2.

