Man charged for robbery in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 24-year-old bartender Kemoy Brown, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, was arrested and charged for gun-related offences after an incident at Salem in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on Thursday, June 18.



He is from Fullerton district in Cave Valley, St. Ann.



He has been charged with two counts of Wounding With Intent, and Robbery With Aggravation.



The JCF said: “Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 7PM, two men were at their business-place when Brown and another man walked in posing as customers. Brown and the man ordered drinks, then brandished firearms, hitting the two men. Brown and the other accused escaped in a waiting motorcar.



“A report was made to the police and Brown was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised,” added the JCF.

