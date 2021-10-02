Lluidas Vale | Friends Feel ‘Great’ Winning New League Over Pennington

Javaughn Henry netted the only goal in the dying moments of the final to seal victory for his side, Friends United, in the inaugural Lluidas Vale Civil Servants Football League in St. Catherine.



“It is a great feeling,” he declared, adding that the contest lifted the spirit of Lluidas Vale district. “The community was boring, but the competition give it a good vibe,” he said after the win on September 25.



Another resident, Kevin Brown, who organized the eight-team showdown, said it was intended to revive football in Lluidas Vale, and to lighten up the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



That was not an easy task, especially considering changes to match schedules, resulting from adjustments to the national restrictions that were put in place to slow the virus.



“It was really a challenge due to the changes that the prime minister made with the Saturday [curfew] and the Sunday lockdown,” Brown explained. “But we tried to obey the curfew and we tried not to overstep where the social distancing is concerned.”



He noted that the league was “successful” partly due to the support he received especially from his colleague civil servants.



Trophies for the two top teams were sponsored by Moneque Brown, People’s National Party candidate in the Lluidas Vale Division.



In the meantime, a football fanatic from Lluidas Vale, George Bennett, who once coached Union United, welcomed the competition.



“It was good for the community; good spirit and vibes and everything,” he commented. “It lifted the spirit because it was a good while that no football was played in the community. This league was short and spicy.”

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.