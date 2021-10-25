Jamaica Beacon

The home of success

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Woman Shot Dead; Man Wounded

ByJamaica Beacon

Oct 25, 2021

A nursing aide was murdered and a man shot and wounded last evening at Bottom Banbury in Linstead, St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed.

The deceased is 40-year-old Natalie Baker.

“Reports are that, about 7:15PM, Miss Baker was outside a shop when two armed men approached her and a male friend. They opened gunfire on both before fleeing in nearby bushes,” The JCF said.

The man was admitted to hospital with serious injuries while Baker was pronounced dead there.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

By Jamaica Beacon

Related Post

BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | St James Youth With 24 CXC Subjects Earns Full Scholarship

Oct 24, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton | Man Reportedly Commits Suicide Months After Death Of Mother And Brother

Oct 23, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton | Robbers Strike Again – Another Victim Just Coming From Bank

Oct 22, 2021 Jamaica Beacon

You missed

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Woman Shot Dead; Man Wounded

Oct 25, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | St James Youth With 24 CXC Subjects Earns Full Scholarship

Oct 24, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton | Man Reportedly Commits Suicide Months After Death Of Mother And Brother

Oct 23, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton | Robbers Strike Again – Another Victim Just Coming From Bank

Oct 22, 2021 Jamaica Beacon