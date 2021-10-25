Linstead | Woman Shot Dead; Man Wounded

A nursing aide was murdered and a man shot and wounded last evening at Bottom Banbury in Linstead, St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed.



The deceased is 40-year-old Natalie Baker.



“Reports are that, about 7:15PM, Miss Baker was outside a shop when two armed men approached her and a male friend. They opened gunfire on both before fleeing in nearby bushes,” The JCF said.



The man was admitted to hospital with serious injuries while Baker was pronounced dead there.

