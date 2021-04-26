Linstead vendor killed in Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is continuing its probe into the murder of a vendor from Linstead, St. Catherine.



He has been identified so far only by his alias, ‘Tippy Dread’.



He walked with a limp.



He, for many years, also sold mangoes and ackee on a handcart mainly on Market Street in Linstead.



The body, which has chop wounds, was found April 23 on a handcart inside Oxford Market at Pechon Street in Downtown Kingston.



The JCF told The Beacon: “Reports from the Denham Town Police are that, about 5:40AM, vendors stumbled upon the body and summoned them. On their arrival, Tippy Dread was seen lying face-down in a pool of blood. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue, pending a post mortem. Investigations continue.”

