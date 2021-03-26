Kellits vendor slain in Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a vendor from Kellits in Clarendon was found dead before dawn today at Coronation Market in Kingston.



“It seem as if he was hit with a blunt object,” the JCF’s communications arm told The Beacon.

Reports are that the victim’s head is bashed in.



Passersby found him about 4:30AM.



He is said to be 54-year-old Owen Coleman.



More later.

