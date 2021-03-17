JPS says its service now better in Linstead, Ewarton, Bog Walk, Riversdale

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) said Linstead and surrounding communities in St. Catherine have been seeing a 37 percent improvement in reliability since the commissioning of its Michleton Halt Substation in the parish at the end of 2019.



The company stated that the substation uses modern technology that has eliminated emergency outages originating at the substation level.



“This improvement has been bolstered by transmission line upgrades in the area, which allow the system to automatically isolate faults on any section of the line that supplies the substation, ensuring no single fault results in an outage at the substation, hence eliminating any such outage for customers,” JPS added.



It said the Michelton Halt Substation Project serves customers in Linstead, Ewarton, Mount Rosser, Bog Walk, Sligoville, Riversdale, Troja, and Time and Patience.



The power company further explained that the project is part of a larger five-year programme, which began in 2019/2020. It seeks to improve JPS’ transmission and distribution facilities.



The company added: “While customers in and around Bog Walk and Linstead may occasionally still have planned and advertised service interruptions to carry out maintenance and upgrades, gaps in reliability have been significantly reduced.”



Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery at JPS, Blaine Jarrett, said he is pleased with the improvement.



“I am extremely pleased with this decision to invest $489M to build this substation, which provides significant improvement in power service for the residents of Linstead and its environs. We are constantly assessing the needs of our customers, eliminating gaps in the system, and looking for ways to improve on the strengths and capabilities that we have.



“I believe the residents in the area can attest to the improvement in the quality which they have experienced over the past year, compared to their previous experiences. And this is just a part of the work we are doing in this community and all across the island to constantly elevate our customers’ experience,” Jarrett added.

