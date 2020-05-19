Jamaican accepted by major university in Canada struggling to raise tuition

Michael Forbes, whose accomplishments The Beacon first featured two years ago, has earned more academic feats and a spot in one of Canada’s leading universities – York University.



The Glenmuir High School Deputy Head Boy is accepted by York even before he obtains the results for six CAPE subjects, which he is pursuing this academic year.



He already has 16 subjects under his belt; 15 of which he attained with the highest grade possible (Grade One). Five of the subjects are at the CAPE level; the other 11 are CSEC.



Michael intends to pursue a double major in Biology and Psychology within the next four years – if he amasses enough funds to attend York.



He has started a GoFundMe account to raise funds. To contribute, you can click HERE.



The young scholar explained that, based on calculations from York University Office of Financial Services, the total budgeted cost for the Academic Year 2020-2021 is CA$45,575.90 (USD$32,305.35).



The York University International Scholarship Committee has awarded a scholarship valued at CAD$10,000 to go towards first-year expenses.



Michael is now seeking the remaining balance of CAD$35,575.90 (USD$25,217.09).



He is required to demonstrate financial security to the relevant authorities by June 15, 2020.



Michael lives in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, with his parents who are unable to cover his York tuition.



His father is unable to work due to illnesses.



“Being from a struggling household where the sole income comes from a sickly parent, I understand the humble virtue of overcoming trials and tribulations in making the best of any opportunity received. I hope that you will make a kind and generous donation,” Michael said.



He, in the meantime, does not only serve as Deputy Head Boy at Glenmuir High School in May Pen, Clarendon.



He holds various leadership positions in clubs and societies at his school, and is also President of the Jamaica Prefects’ Association.

We want to hear the positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.