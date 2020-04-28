Jamaica now has 364 cases of COVID-19

16 new COVID cases

Jamaica now has 364 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton announced during a virtual press conference this evening.



He stated that 16 of the cases were confirmed within the last 24 hours.



The minister, in the meantime, noted that two of the confirmed cases reported yesterday were repeat cases, and so two should be subtracted from yesterday’s total of 350 confirmed cases.



The minister further disclosed that, of the new cases confirmed today, seven are linked to the outbreak at Alorica call centre in Portmore.



That brings to 182, the total number of confirmed cases now connected with Alorica.



Several employees of that company are now in isolation at hotels on the island’s north coast.



Dr. Tufton said the health authorities are still trying to contact 50 Alorica employees and 250 of their contacts.

He emphasized that, although some Alorica workers may not be showing any symptom of COVID-19, that does not mean they don’t have the virus. He said some are not displaying symptoms because they are relatively young.



Dr. Tufton added that persons not displaying symptoms may be a big threat to persons with whom they come in contact – especially senior citizens and people with underlying medical conditions such as hypertension.

