HIGH ALERT: Kingston child missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a High Alert for 12-year-old Chevannese Myres, otherwise called ‘Queenie’, who has been missing since Monday, January 27.

The resident of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11, is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Chevannese was last seen in Payne Land, Kingston 11, about 2:53PM. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevannese should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

