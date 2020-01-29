Rural youth wowing national audiences

Malik Hamilton, who hails from the rural community of Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine, is increasingly becoming a musical staple at events of national significance.

The saxophonist, on January 20 when the historic town of Port Royal welcomed its first cruise ship, performed for tourists who visited the National Stadium in Kingston.

He, on the historic day, stood at the feet of Bob Marley’s statue and thrilled guests with hits pulled from the legendary Reggae artiste’s rich repertoire.

“It was definitely a great experience and I was humbled to perform at such a historic event,” Hamilton told The Beacon, adding: “The guests were very fascinated – which I am very happy for.”

Hamilton expressed gratitude to fellow musician Fred Robertson, who facilitated his participation in the entertainment package organized by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission.

That was not his first time performing at an event of national importance.

Hamilton also delivered well at the official opening of Edward Seaga Highway in 2018, at a state dinner at King’s House, and at the Governor General’s Carol Service.

The young musician, who also serves his country in the security field, said he has been playing the saxophone for seven years and 11 months.

He is from a musical family.

His mother Sasha Burke-Brown and grandmother Verna Brown – better known as Nurse Brown, are impressive vocalists; so too are his sisters, including Kadian Hamilton, a former lead singer for Adahzeh band.

“I started out singing with my sisters in church at a very tender age; I went on to learn the basics on piano,” Hamilton recalled.

While enrolled at Enid Bennett High School – formerly Bog Walk High, Hamilton was introduced to the saxophone by his Music teacher, Dwayne Foster.

Since then, Hamilton has not looked back.

