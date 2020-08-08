Head Boy Collects 11 Awards – he is heading to York Castle High

Nikhil Lalwani has left a lasting impression at the privately owned Mar-Jam Prep School in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, where he served as Head Boy.



His most notable feat at the institution is the 343.5 placement score he attained in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), through which students are placed in secondary schools. His placement score is above the national average.



A closer examination of the results shows that Lalwani attained Mastery of Literacy and Numeracy, and 100 percent on the Ability Test. He also achieved the highest level of proficiency (Highly Proficient) in Mathematics and Science, as well as Proficient in Social Studies and Language Arts.



That performance has resulted in the Ministry of Education awarding the young scholar his first choice of secondary school – the prestigious York Castle High in St. Ann.



“I feel I am on cloud nine after my performance in PEP,” said the 12-year-old, who is eyeing a career in banking and business management.



Asked about his formula for success, he told The Beacon: “I attended school regularly, stayed back after school for extra classes, and got additional help on weekends. I consistently did my homework and studied.”



The child’s parents – Ayesha Lalwani and Jai Lalwani – have good reasons to have high expectations.



His mother said: “We are ecstatic on our son’s performance in PEP, especially after all the hard work that was put into it. He was the Head Boy of the school and he always had an exceptional academic record. We expect him to keep up the good work… We will always be co-operative and supportive to enable him to achieve excellence in all areas.”



In the meantime, Grade Six teacher, Karla Ward-Campbell, commended Lalwani for his academic performance, which was achieved despite sudden changes to the PEP grading system, caused by the closure of schools to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The teacher also said Lalwani has been an excellent school ambassador, whose ‘maturity, morals, high standards of discipline, and diligence have set him apart from the average student’.



Lalwani was not only an academic high achiever and Head Boy at Mar-Jam Prep.



He was captain of the school’s football squad, as well as a member of the Red Cross group and Environmental Club. He also represented his school at The Gleaner’s Spelling Bee parish finals. Lalwani is a purple belt in karate, and have won several awards in tournaments.



On his graduation day last month, he collected a whopping 11 awards for excellence in different areas, including academics and sports.

