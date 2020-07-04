GoFundMe launched for schooling of child vendor whose mom died

A GoFundMe account has been launched to raise funds for the schooling of child vendor Oshane Ellis, who has been selling goods at Linstead Market in St. Catherine since his mother died in 2018.



The child, who is 16 years old, uses the funds he earns mainly to attend classes at McGrath High School in his Linstead hometown.



The teen’s grandmother, Yvonne Briscoe, told The Beacon that she has given the go-ahead for the account to be established for people wishing to contribute towards Oshane’s schooling.



The GoFundMe account, in describing Oshane’s circumstances, republished an article that was first published in The Beacon on June 20.



Oshane is one of three children his mother left behind with their maternal grandmother, who lives in rented premises and does not have a stable income.

Since the story was published about Oshane’s struggle and drive to earn success, people from around the world have contacted The Beacon, trying to find out how they can assist the youngster.

Plans are afoot to have funds set aside solely for the teen’s education in secondary school and possibly beyond.



