Former head girl declared Administrative Professional of the Year in St. Ann

Sejae Burey has been declared Administrative Professional of the Year for St. Ann.



She will represent the parish at the national level, vying for the prestigious All Island Administrative Professional of the Year title.



Burey is a triple threat with a balanced combination of strong leadership skills, an active volunteer life and academic excellence.



She is a former Head Girl of St Hilda’s Diocesan High School, where she attained Grade Ones in eight CSEC subjects from the Caribbean Examination Council.



Burey holds an Associate Degree from Moneague College in St. Ann, a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Finance from Victory University in the United States, and a Master’s Degree in Ergonomics and Organizational Behaviour from the University of Derby in England.



In addition to her academic attainments, Burey embodies the spirit of volunteerism – evidenced through her membership in societies such as Red Cross, UNESCO, Key Club, Circle K, AIDs Awareness Club, Pathfinder Club, and a Kiwanis Club in which she serves as President.



Burey is also Public Relations Officer for the St Ann/St Mary Jamaica Cancer Society.



She is employed as the Manager of Industrial Relations and Staff Welfare at the state-owned North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).



Burey, a member of Friendship Seventh-Day Adventist Church, enjoys reading and spending time with her family.

