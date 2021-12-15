Dinthill Thrash William Knibb 3-0; All Goals Scored By Gary Mills

Gary Mills was in top form today as he scored three goals to give Dinthill Technical High School victory over William Knibb in the quarter-finals of the DaCosta Cup football competition.



William Knibb did not score.



That resulted in Dinthill extending its run as being the only team in the competition that is yet to concede a goal this season.



Dinthill, from Linstead in St. Catherine, are now on six points after two wins in the quarter-finals, and are still at the top of Group 1.



Another school in the Group, Edwin Allen, is also on six points, but Dinthill are ahead by one goal difference.

Edwin Allen gained more points after thrashing Christiana High 4-0 today.



Both Christiana and William Knibb have lost the two group matches they played so far.

