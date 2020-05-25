DEVASTATED – Family reacts to death of politician, who is a native of Linstead

Former Mayor of May Pen and Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in Clarendon, Milton Brown, has died.



He passed away at May Pen Hospital this morning, May 25, after a period of illness.



Spokesperson for the family, Milton Brown Jr., told The Beacon that the passing has devastated his father’s family.



He is among five children for the politician, who had been married to Ethel Brown for 42 years.



The family spokesman said: “We are really devastated by the passing. It is untimely, as my father was up and running some months ago. He was recovering and the recovery recently started fluctuating, and then he passed off… We are navigating these unknown waters with the Lord’s help.”



The late Brown, in the meantime, is a native of Orangefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine.

He attended Jericho Primary School and Dinthill Technical High School in the Linstead area, as well as CAST, which has been re-named the University of Technology.



He also studied Management and Education at the University of the West Indies (Mona), as well as Electrical Engineering at the university’s St. Augustine campus in Trinidad.



After completing studies, the elder Brown worked as an engineer and manager in the bauxite industry and at Seprod Jamaica Limited.



He later segued into politics, representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).



Leader of the party, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said he is ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing.



“Milton was a committed, dedicated and passionate member of the party who served with sincerity. He was always available, always on the ground, working for his people, his party and his country. I express heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” Prime Minister Holness further said.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

