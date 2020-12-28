Croft’s Hill | Man shot dead after release from prison

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a gunman shot and killed a mason at St. John district in the Croft’s Hill Division of Clarendon after nightfall yesterday, December 27.



The deceased is 27-year-old Rovi Smith, otherwise called ‘James’, from St. John district.



Sources said Smith was shot more than once while in a room. His head was seen lying in a relatively large pool of blood, suggesting that he was shot in the head. A plate containing rice and peas was also seen on the floor beside the body.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Croft’s Hill Police are that, about 7:30PM, Smith and a relative were at home when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman who entered his house and shot him. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The relative [with whom Smith was at home] escaped unhurt.”



Investigations are ongoing, the JCF noted.



Smith was released from prison a few months ago. He was there for less than 10 years in relation to the fatal stabbing of one of his first cousins. The male cousin was stabbed during a dispute in St. John.



It is understood that, when Smith was being released from prison, arrangements were being made to have him not return to the community where his cousin was killed, and where he ended up being murdered.



The shooting yesterday is at least the second gun murder to have been committed this month in the usually peaceful Croft’s Hill Division. On December 5, gunmen shot and killed farm worker Rayon Jones at San San square in Croft’s Hill. Jones lived at Crawle River – also in Clarendon.

