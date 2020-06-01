COVID UPDATE: Five more people allowed at weddings and funerals

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the government is allowing an additional five people to attend funerals and weddings, bringing the maximum number up to 15.



He also announced that the 15 people allowed at funerals should include no more than 10 mourners.



The prime minister stated that, in relation to weddings, the maximum number should include the person conducting the ceremony.



He announced the changes during a virtual press conference this afternoon, May 31.



The government previously was allowing a maximum 10 people to attend funerals and weddings in an effort to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It said the measures regarding weddings and funerals will be monitored and examined for compliance to determine how they may be further modified.



Meanwhile, persons are generally required to wear masks and to maintain social distancing of at least six feet apart.

