Cops probing death of woman at doctor’s office

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann are awaiting the results of a post mortem to determine how to proceed in relation to the death of a woman at a doctor’s office at Ocho Rios in the parish on Monday, February 10.



The deceased is 33-year-old cosmetologist Sanique Johnson.



The JCF told The Beacon that the woman died while being examined.

It added: “The St. Ann Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female who had reportedly gone to a doctor’s office complaining of stomach pains after which she became unresponsive.



“Medical personnel were interviewed by the police and there is a post mortem being done to find out what may have caused her death,” the JCF further said.

The woman reportedly was pregnant.

