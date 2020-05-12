Churches allowed to resume operation

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this evening said churches are getting permission to reopen conditionally, effective Saturday, May 16.



He however noted that the following rules apply:

Temperature checks should be done prior to entry Everyone must stay at least six feet apart, including when they are entering and exiting the church There should be no gathering outside the church or in any of its adjoining buildings Everyone must wear masks There must be no handshaking or embracing No choir should be assembled All air conditioning units must be off Sanitation programme must be in place Each person is allowed per 40 square feet inside the church. That will help to determine the number of people allowed inside at any given time

Prime Minister Holness, in the meantime, said some churches may have to consider hosting more than one service per day to facilitate their relatively large membership.

