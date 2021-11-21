Charlemont Secures First Win; McGrath Suffers First Defeat

McGrath High School’s chance of advancing beyond the first round of the daCosta Cup competition became more difficult yesterday when it lost 4-0 to Dinthill Technical High School at Dinthill in Linstead, St. Catherine.

McGrath, now in fifth position in Zone H, is yet to win a match. Its two previous encounters ended in draws. The Linstead-based school has two more matches remaining, and another defeat would send it crashing out of the competition.

In the meantime, Charlemont High, also out of Linstead, secured its first win of the season (1-0)when it went up against Brown’s Town High at Drax Hall in St. Ann. Charlemont, now on five points, is third in the zone.

Ocho Rios High, also on five points, is in second position based on goal difference. It earned a 6-0 win yesterday against St. Mary High School, which lost both matches it played so far and is at the bottom of the zone.

Dinthill Technical High, on seven points, is still leading Zone H, having secured two wins and a draw so far.

Only the two top teams in each zone will move on to the next round.

