Charlemont High Now On Top

Charlemont High School from Linstead in St. Catherine has surged from third position to first in Zone H of the daCosta Cup competition – the first time it is holding the top spot this season.



The rise happened yesterday when the school, which is now on eight points, defeated St Mary High 5-2 at Drax Hall in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



However, the lead by Charlemont may be short-lived, considering that the team so far played one match more than the zone favourite, Dinthill Technical High, from Linstead. Dinthill, on seven points, will play against Brown’s Town High this afternoon at Drax Hall.



Meanwhile, the other Linstead school in the competition, McGrath High, secured its first win of the season when it went up against York Castle High at Drax Hall yesterday. McGrath won 4-1 and immediately moved from fifth position to fourth in the zone.



Ocho Rios High, which has been performing commendably, is in third position. With two matches to play, the school still has a chance of knocking Dinthill or Charlemont out of the zone’s two top spots.



The teams in first and second positions at the end of the first round will advance in the competition.

St. Mary High School, which has lost all three matches it played so far, has no numerical chance of advancing.

