Business owner vows to break barriers while obeying COVID protocols | minister impressed

The proprietor of a brand new home-care services company in Jamaica, Andrene Lewis-Longwe, has given a public assurance that her staff will adhere strictly to protocols aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The company, Break Barriers Caring Hands (BBCH), which was launched on December 10, provides trained caregivers for senior citizens and other clients in the comfort of their Jamaican homes. They are an alternative to traditional nursing homes.



Lewis-Longwe, who successful operates a similar firm in the United Kingdom, announced that, in the fight against COVID-19, she has imported a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



She told guests at the launch of the company: “The imminent threat of COVID-19, I know you cannot not talk about COVID-19. I can only compare with what’s happening in the UK and I must say that the Jamaican government – I know we may beg to differ, is doing a fantastic job.



“With that in mind, I’ve just been from the wharf where I’ve cleared shipments of PPE’s because I have not yet identified a local supplier. So, we are launching Break Barriers [Caring Hands] with COVID-19 in mind – where we will supply all our staff with all the necessary PPE’s that will be needed,” Lewis-Longwe further commented.



She likened COVID-19 to a barrier, noting that she is no stranger to breaking barriers. Lewis-Longwe explained that she, for example, picked up a business plan in the throes of the global financial crisis in 2008. The following year, the business plan became a reality when she launched her successful UK operation amid the said global financial crisis.



“Failure is not an option for me,” Lewis-Longwe declared.



Member of Parliament Alando Terrelonge, who was also at the launch of BBCH, indicated that he is convinced the company will adhere to protocols.



He urged all sectors of the society to join forces in order to survive the pandemic.



“Do not despair; cling to hope – hope that Jamaica and that life in general will get better; hope that as a family we will move beyond the coronavirus pandemic together caring for each other. That is how we will survive this together,” said Terrelonge, who also is a state minister.



He further commented: “As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world, everyone is concerned about spacing and social distancing and what is happening in some of the homes, or just being able to provide that degree of healthcare. But Andrene and her team of professionals, what they’re saying to Jamaica and of course to the United Kingdom is: ‘Fret not; we are obeying all the corona protocols; we will come to your home; and we will ensure the safety of your loved-one who is sick’.”

To connect with BBCH Jamaica, persons can call 876-618-8867 or visit their website HERE. They can also click HERE to contact the company via Facebook, HERE via Instagram, and HERE via Twitter.

