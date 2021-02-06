Bog Walk | School compound closed for a week after worker tests positive for COVID

The Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, after an ancillary worker tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The school has been closed for seven days, starting yesterday, Principal Patrick Phillips told The Beacon this morning.

He explained: “There is an ancillary worker who was confirmed. The person has relatives at home who have confirmed case. She informed us, and so we decided to take the necessary precautions.

“We are just going to use one week and do the necessary sanitizing if that is necessary,” the principal further said.

During the one-week closure, no worker, student or visitor will be allowed on the school compound.

Face-to-face classes at Enid Bennett High School have not been held since March last year, when Government ordered the closure of schools island-wide to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In recent times, schools are being reopened, providing that they implement certain measures that are stipulated and assessed by the Ministry of Health.

Phillips told The Beacon that the health ministry already gave Enid Bennett High ‘a clean bill of health’ regarding COVID-19. That happened before the worker tested positive.

The announcement of the case comes at a time when the school is waiting for the Ministry of Education, which is privy to the health ministry’s report, to give final approval for resumption of face-to-face classes.

“We have gotten a clean bill of health from the Ministry of Health, because they came and did the inspection. We are waiting on the Ministry of Education to give us the go-ahead. They have gotten all the documentation already and so on,” Phillips said.

Asked if the confirmed case may result in further delay of face-to-face classes, the principal replied: “I don’t think so, because the person just called in to tell us [she has COVID-19], and it’s not like she had interaction with all the members of staff and so on…”

