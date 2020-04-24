Baby dies of virus in St. James

Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton has announced the death of a four year-old who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The child, who died at Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James, has become the youngest person killed by the virus locally.



The virus has killed a total of seven people in Jamaica so far.



The number of confirmed cases is 257, including the deceased patients and the 28 who have recovered and have been released from hospital.

