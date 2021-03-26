Update: Room project starts for physically challenged higgler

Karone Tenderson from Sandy River district, located near Kellits in the Clarendon Northern constituency, is elated that construction of his room has commenced in his rural community.



The building – comprising a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen – represents a significant improvement in living condition for the physically challenged youngster, who does not have a stable home.



He makes a living selling small items such as masks especially in Linstead, St. Catherine.



Karone struggles to support himself despite walking with a major limp and being virtually unable to use his right hand.



His physical challenges result from an incident in which a motorcar hit him from his bicycle when he was 10 years old. He spent more than a year in hospital, and was never compensated in relation to the injuries.



Karone, who said he was put out of his family home in Sandy River, sometimes sleeps inside Linstead Market. He also uses a room, which a Good Samaritan provided for him temporarily in the Croft’s Hill area of Clarendon.



Now that Jamaicans living abroad have donated to start building him a room, Karone has found more reasons to sing songs of joy, praise and of course gratitude.



“Mi happy fi this donation,” he said, adding that he long has been seeking a place to call home.



In the meantime, Winston Smith, the mason who started the project on March 18, noted that he inherited the foundation of the building.



However, he had to significantly strengthen the foundation, using steel and columns. Dirt eventually will also be used to fill up the foundation, bringing it to floor level.



The project has come a far way and Karone remains optimistic that, with additional donations or volunteerism, his dream of finally having a stable home will become reality.



For more information, please WhatsApp or call: 876-305-4574.

