Major Operation In Linstead – Police Appeal To Residents For Info

Law enforcers have increased their presence on the ground and have assigned more detectives to solve criminal cases in the Linstead area, said Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers who heads the St Catherine North Police Division.



As part of that thrust to curb crime, police and soldiers conducted a major operation in the Linstead police area this weekend.



The operation comes as Linstead grapples with a fast rising murder rate. Since the start of the year, at least six people – three men and three women – have been slain in that area.



“I wouldn’t say there is an upsurge [in murders in Linstead] because, when you look at the figures in comparison to last year, we are basically at the same place,” Senior Superintendent Chambers told The Beacon.



He added: “What we now know is that we have one and two incidents that are not related, but they are of high concern to us as managers and so that is why we, in terms of strategies, decided that we want to contain the situation and also increase our investigating processes around these incidents. So we have increased our numbers here in Linstead over the last couple of days, in particular in communities such as Wakefield, Trinity and Commodore.”



The veteran crime fighter, in the meantime, appealed for Linstead residents to tell the police what they know to help solve the crimes.



“We are appealing to citizens to cooperate with the police if you know anything. You might think what you know might not be of value to the police, but when we put all these information together we probably can solve the puzzle. If you have any bit of information about these incidents, we advise you to please call the police and let us have this information,” he further said.

