Linstead Man Killed In Car On Christmas Day

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a man was shot dead in the Linstead police area on Christmas Day.

He is 30-year-old chef Michael Lawrence, better known as “Esko” and “Quinty”, from Bynloss district, Linstead.

He was cut down about 8:30PM in the community of Canal, located in the Banbury area of Linstead.

His shooter escaped.

The JCF said: “Residents heard explosions and called the police. When they got there, Lawrence was found slumped over the steering wheel [of a motor vehicle]. He has several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

At least 26 people have been murdered in the Linstead police area since the start of the year, Jamaica Beacon records have shown. That is almost double the number of homicides recorded in the area last year.

