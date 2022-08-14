Farm Worker Dies Less Than A week After Leaving Jamaica

A farm worker died in a crash in the United States yesterday (August 13) – three days after he left Jamaica.

He is Dopson Wynter from Pennington district in the Lluidas Vale Division of St Catherine.



A representative of the Ministry of Labour contacted the family last night to officially confirm the incident.

Details about the crash are still sketchy.

However, reports reaching The Beacon are that Wynter died on the spot after the gulf cart he was driving while on the job was hit by another vehicle.

He was a farm worker for decades.

While in Jamaica, Wynter operated a taxi.

He has four children – all daughters. He is also a maternal uncle of the founder of The Jamaica Beacon.

More info later.

