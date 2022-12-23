Bog Walk Man Charged For Allegedly Stabbing Neighbour In Abdomen

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an unemployed resident of High Top at West Prospect in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, has been charged with Wounding With Intent following an incident in his community on Thursday, December 22.



He is 62-year-old Cleveland Williams, otherwise called ‘Morris’.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that Williams and a neighbour had a dispute about a goat, during which Williams used a knife to stab the man in his abdomen. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated.”



A report was made to the police and Williams subsequently was arrested and charged after a question and answer session.



He is scheduled to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, December 30.

