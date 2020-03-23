ST. ANN: BODY RECOVERED

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard have recovered the body of a man who allegedly drowned in St. Ann.

The deceased is 21-year-old Rojae Cole from the Moneague area of the parish.

He drowned on Wednesday, March 18, but his body was not recovered until three days later.

There are conflicting accounts as to how Cole ended up in the River Head water.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force however told The Beacon that Cole, along with friends, went to swim when he reportedly got into difficulty and drowned.

