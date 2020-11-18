In Memoriam: Sidney ‘School Boy’ Preddie, 63, from Linstead in St. Catherine

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is among people paying tribute to the late retired police corporal, Sidney Preddie, who was better known as ‘School Boy’ in his adopted hometown of Linstead, St. Catherine.



Mr. Preddie passed away on 3 October 2020 – six days after his 63rd birthday.



His widow, Omarine James-Preddie, stated that, based on the death certificate, her husband died of pneumonia. However, she noted that, days after Mr. Preddie died, the authorities told the family that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).



In a written tribute, Commissioner Anderson said he was, with ‘deep sadness’, leading the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) ‘in mourning the loss of a retired colleague’.



He also expressed condolences to the family.



“We pray God’s comfort as you journey through this time of grief,” he said. “As we mourn his passing, let us pledge to carry on the fight of reducing crime in Jamaica, thereby making our communities safer.”



The commissioner noted that Mr. Preddie ‘delivered 32 years of service to the people of Jamaica and received seven commendations’.



Mr. Preddie is originally from Jones Town, Kingston.



He attended Denham Town Primary School, and later Calabar High on a scholarship.



He did odd jobs and sold goods in and around his native community before he enlisted in the JCF on 24 April 1978.



Mr. Preddie served the JCF in different Divisions – St. Catherine North, St. Catherine South, St. Andrew North, St. Mary, Area Two Headquarters, Criminal Investigations Branch (Operations), and St. Ann.



For most of his years in the force, Mr. Preddie worked at Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine North.



While there, he earned a reputation as a brave crime fighter – challenging even gunmen. He also met Ms. James – the Linstead native who become his wife.



“My husband was very quiet and observant; he liked to get to the root of any problem,” Mrs. Preddie said, adding that her spouse was among a dying breed of virtually fearless crime fighters.



She told The Beacon that her husband was revered by people at home and abroad.



“When he died, I got a lot of calls from people abroad,” Mrs. Preddie noted.



Amid the love, the late officer encountered protagonists, especially in executing his duties.



In his latter years of service, Mr. Preddie was shot and wounded while on an operation to apprehend criminals in the Grant’s Pen area of St. Andrew.



“He was shot in his knee and, after that, he walked with a limp,” Mrs. Preddie said.



The JCF eventually transferred Mr. Preddie from St. Andrew to St. Ann’s Bay Police Station in St. Ann.



The relatively long travel daily between his home in Linstead and workplace in St. Ann’s Bay became an issue for the law enforcer.



“He was upset and he decided to take early retirement,” Mrs. Preddie recalled.



Mr. Preddie retired from the JCF on 25 May 2011.



He is survived by his wife Omarine; his children Christopher, David, Sydonie and Sanchia; his siblings George and Doris; and other relatives.



Mr. Preddie was laid to rest at Dovecot Memorial Park on Sunday, November 8.

