St. Catherine | Lluidas Vale Trucker In Crash That Kills Driver From Portmore

A truck driver from the Lluidas Vale area of St. Catherine is involved in a crash, which killed the driver of a motor car on the Salt Pond main road in the parish on Saturday, April 11.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in a media release, said the deceased is 19-year-old Hughdre McGhie from 2 North in Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.



He was an Upper Sixth Form student at Wolmer’s Boys School.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about midday, McGhie was driving a Subaru Impreza motor car towards Spanish Town in the parish when he collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor truck.



“The motor car was extensively damaged and McGhie had to be cut from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the tractor was warned for prosecution,” the JCF further said.



The JCF did not state how the crash unfold.



Both vehicles, however, were being driven towards opposite directions.



A corner is located near the crash scene.



One source said the truck driver claimed that he was about to negotiate the corner, when he saw the car out of its lane approaching the truck with full speed, resulting in the head-on collision.



The Spanish Town Police, in the meantime, are investigating.

