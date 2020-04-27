Lluidas Vale woman dies in Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that its officers are investigating the death of a woman from Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine who died after going to a river in the Pennants area of Clarendon – not far from the small town of Kellits.



The deceased is 24-year-old Zola Ramsey, otherwise called Bum Bum.



The JCF, through its Corporate Communications Unit, said Ramsey was found dead at 6PM on Friday, April 24.



The information that the JCF provided up to last night regarding the death is sketchy.



It told The Beacon: “Ramsey went to the river with a friend. She went missing after that. An alarm was raised. A search was conducted and her body found.”

