Update | Linstead Man Killed At Beauty Salon Identified By Cops

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of a man shot dead yesterday afternoon at Linstead in St. Catherine a day after being released from jail.

He is 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, whose address the police said is Fourth Street in Linstead. Area residents identify him by the alias “One Left”. He is pictured above.



The JCF, in a press release, now says Hamilton was killed on Fourth Street, which runs along Sinclair’s Bargain Centre down past the main entrance to the community of Trinity.



“Reports are that, about 1PM, Hamilton was at a beauty salon when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting him. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations continue,” the JCF added.



In the meantime, Commanding officer for St. Catherine North Police Division which includes Linstead, Superintendent Howard Chambers, said the man killed was released from police custody a day before he was slain.



“The murder [victim] is really a man that was charged for robbery with aggravation. He was in custody and he got bail Wednesday. Thursday, he was murdered,” Superintendent Chambers said. “We are still trying to gather as much information to put the pieces together to find out what is the root cause of this.”

