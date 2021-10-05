Police Identify Man Killed In Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has identified the man who was shot dead at Lake Meadows in Linstead, St. Catherine, about 8:30PM on September 20.



He is 31-year-old Leevan Simpson who lived in the Sligoville area of St. Catherine. However, he was born and raised in Clarendon.



Simpson, for whom a candlelight vigil was held a few days ago, has a young son.



Head of the St. Catherine North Police Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, said: “The person (Simpson) wasn’t from Linstead; we don’t know what was his business in that area. He is of a Sligoville address, and he is of a Kingston address in terms of his work.”



He noted that investigation is ongoing.



In relation to the murder, the JCF previously said: “Reports are that, about 8:30PM, residents called the Linstead Police and reported that they heard explosions in the [Lake Meadows] area, and subsequently saw the now deceased jumping a fence into a yard.”



When police went to the location, they saw the now deceased lying face-down in the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body.



“Investigators who processed the crime scene found a Mitsubishi L200 Pickup parked nearby. It is suspected that the [now] deceased drove the pickup to the location,” the JCF added.

