Police Identify Man Killed In Linstead

Oct 5, 2021
Leevan Simpson

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has identified the man who was shot dead at Lake Meadows in Linstead, St. Catherine, about 8:30PM on September 20.

He is 31-year-old Leevan Simpson who lived in the Sligoville area of St. Catherine. However, he was born and raised in Clarendon.

Simpson, for whom a candlelight vigil was held a few days ago, has a young son.

Head of the St. Catherine North Police Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, said: “The person (Simpson) wasn’t from Linstead; we don’t know what was his business in that area. He is of a Sligoville address, and he is of a Kingston address in terms of his work.”

He noted that investigation is ongoing.

In relation to the murder, the JCF previously said: “Reports are that, about 8:30PM, residents called the Linstead Police and reported that they heard explosions in the [Lake Meadows] area, and subsequently saw the now deceased jumping a fence into a yard.”

When police went to the location, they saw the now deceased lying face-down in the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

“Investigators who processed the crime scene found a Mitsubishi L200 Pickup parked nearby. It is suspected that the [now] deceased drove the pickup to the location,” the JCF added.

