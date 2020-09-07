Linstead station has confirmed case of COVID

Linstead station has confirmed COVID caseThe Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed that the Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine has recorded one confirmed case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Head of the communications arm of the force, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, this afternoon told The Beacon: “We are able to confirm that there was in fact a confirmed case there [at the station]. As a result of that, the place was sanitized.

“The medical team that came there did their assessment and they determined that – based on exposure – who are the ones that should be sent on quarantine. That was done. The members of the staff were also told,” added SSP Lindsay.

On the weekend, some persons employed at Linstead Police Station told The Beacon that the staff was not formally told about the confirmed case, adding that there was mere speculation. They, at the time, raised concern about their health and the welfare of persons in custody.

