LINSTEAD: Spanish Town man killed during movie-like robbery attempt

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a would-be robber was shot and killed when he, along with other men, tried to rob a security guard of a bike yesterday in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.



The deceased is 26-year-old Orcon Cunningham from Beacon Hill in Spanish Town – also in St. Catherine.



He was shot allegedly by a security gaurd, who is the victim of the would-be robbery.



The Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF told The Beacon that the security guard attempted to sell a motorcycle to Cunningham who is now dead.



The transaction was being done on the Linstead by-pass yesterday, July 12.



The JCF explained that Cunningham told the security guard that he wanted to test-drive the bike before paying for it.



However, the security guard insisted that a payment be made before the bike is test-driven.



The JCF further alleged that robbers in two vehicles appeared on the scene, ‘sandwiched’ the security guard, brandished a firearm, and demanded that he hand over the bike.



The security guard refused to comply with the order and was shot in one of his ankles.



He returned fire and shot one of the would-be robbers, the JCF said, adding that the criminals eventually fled the scene.



Cunningham’s body with gunshot wounds was found later on a section of Edward Seaga Highway that runs in the Linstead area. The security guard was treated at hospital and released.

