Linstead Postman Loses Another Bike To Thieves

The motorcycle stolen outside Linstead Post Office

A postman, Everol Grant, has lost a second motorcycle to thieves within less than three years.

He said he parked his bike outside Linstead Post Office in St Catherine on Thursday afternoon (April 21) and someone drove it away shortly before 5PM.

It is registered 4669H.

Grant used the motorcycles to do his job.

In January 2020, he was driving his other bike in the Barry area of St Catherine when persons blocked the road and robbed him of it. It was never recovered.

Grant is hoping that the thieves will return this one, noting that he has been severely inconvenienced by the loss.

Anyone seeing the motorcycle is encouraged to contact the Linstead Police Station at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.