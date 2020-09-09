LINSTEAD: Portmore men charged for robbery in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives have arrested and charged two men for several offences following an incident at Cross Roads in Linstead, St. Catherine, on Tuesday, August 25.



The accused are 24-year-old Ramon Thompson – otherwise called ‘Rovi’, and 24-year-old Tanardge Williams – otherwise called ‘Tiney’, both from Newton Avenue in Bridgeport, Portmore, St. Catherine.



Police have charged the duo with Robbery With Aggravation, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property and Accessory After The Fact.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 4:35PM, the complainant was at a bar in the community when Thompson allegedly entered, brandished a firearm and stole cash and items valuing $32,000. He escaped in a Toyota motorcar.

“An alarm was raised and the police later intercepted the car with both men aboard. The stolen properties were found in their possession. Both men were charged after an identification parade and an interview in the presence of their respective attorneys,” the JCF added.



It said a court date is to be finalised for the accused men.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.