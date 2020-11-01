Linstead police seize gun, two cars after men fire shots at them in Charlemont

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its members seized a gun and two cars, and arrested a man during a confrontation with gunmen about mid-day yesterday at Charlemont in Linstead, St. Catherine.

It stated that police went to Charlemont after receiving information that there were two vehicles in the area that looked suspicious.

When the law enforcers reached the location, they saw two vehicles – one of which was parked. The other was driven away speedily when the police approached.

The law enforcers went in pursuit of it.

The JCF said the speeding car crashed into a wall at Charlemont High School.

It added: “When the vehicle crashed into the wall, four men exited the vehicle, firing at the police. One of the men fell and a firearm fell from him. That man was accosted and the firearm – a Smith and Wesson – seized.”

Three other men escaped.

The JCF further told The Beacon that the first vehicle, which was parked, was reported stolen in Kingston. It is a Nissan AD Wagon.

The police said the other vehicle, which the gunmen were using to escape, is owned by the man who is now in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.