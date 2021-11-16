Linstead | NWC Says ‘Unusually High’ Turbidity Affecting Wakefield, Water To Be Trucked

The National Water Commission (NWC) said “unusually high levels of turbidity” are resulting in the extended shutdown of the Wakefield water supply system near Linstead in St. Catherine.



The challenge has resulted in a water supply disruption to Wakefield Main Road, Buxton Town, Savannah, Banbury and other communities supplied by the facility.



In a letter to The Beacon last week, a resident, Patricia Brown, stated that her relatively large community has been without the precious commodity for almost a month.



“We have not heard from the relevant authority,” she said, adding that residents have to resort to buying trucked water at rates many can’t afford.



The resident, who alluded to rumors that river-maids desirous of animal sacrifice are causing the disturbance, lamented not hearing from Member of Parliament Dr. Christopher Tufton about the water crisis.



The NWC, in a press release yesterday, stated: “The company is noting that its teams have been employing several measures over the past week – including flushing of the intake lines, but these have proven futile to resolve the unusually high levels of turbidity being observed at the source.



“This has forced the implementation of temporary [water] supply from another source for some sections of the affected communities, while trucking arrangements are being undertaken for the remaining customers who cannot be served by relief piped supply. Customers are being assured that, once the conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate a re-start of operations and water supply distribution,” the NWC further said.

