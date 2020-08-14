LINSTEAD: Mother Shot Dead Nearly Three Years After Her Sons

The St. Catherine North Police are probing the murder of a woman and the wounding of a man in the vicinity of Sambells Discount Pharmacy on King Street in Linstead, St. Catherine.

The woman gunned down shortly after daybreak today, August 14, is 58-year-old Millicent Fisher-Gunn, better known as ‘Miss Milly,’ from Bottom Banbury in Linstead.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 5:30AM, Fisher-Gunn was sitting in a parked vehicle when a lone gunman approached and opened gunfire, hitting her to the upper body. A man that was standing along the roadway was also shot. Fisher-Gunn and the injured man were taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead and the man treated and released. Investigations continue.”

Fisher-Gunn, who was employed in a supervisory position at the state-owned Transport Authority, was going to work in her uniform when she was slain.



She was gunned down nearly three years after her two sons suffered a similar fate.



The sons, who were killed weeks apart in late 2017, are 28-year-old Delvin Dunn and 26-year-old Devol Dunn, otherwise known as Shane and Dane.



One of them, Delvin, was a reputed don in Linstead, which is being hit by a series of gun murders, mainly in broad daylight.



At the time the brothers were murdered, the family claimed that Fisher-Gunn was also receiving death threats.



It is said that one of her relatives removed her from Linstead, but she returned there, stating that she is not involved in any wrongdoing and is a firm believer in God.

MORE THAN NEWS: We provide public relations and advertising services; we write press releases; and we do paid coverage of funerals, birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, and award ceremonies. Let us capture the moments in words and pictures. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.