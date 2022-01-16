Linstead | Man Robbed By Gunmen At School After Leaving Bank

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is investigating reports that a man visiting from the United States has been robbed of funds amounting to over JA$400,000 at a high school on the outskirts of Linstead, St. Catherine.

The incident happened about 10:30AM on January 12.

The JCF said the man reportedly arrived on the island to help bury a relative.

He went to a bank in Linstead town and withdrew some funds.

It is further alleged that he later drove to McGrath High School in Linstead to meet a member of the school’s staff.

It appears two gunmen on a motorcycle trailed him.

When they arrived at the school gate just about the same time as the victim, they reportedly gave the impression that they were travelling with him and so rode onto the school premises when he was doing so.

“While he was walking on the school compound, he was held up by two armed men who robbed him of JA$300,000 and US$1,000 and then escaped on a bike,” the JCF told The Beacon.

It noted that investigations are ongoing.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.