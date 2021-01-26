Linstead man reported missing… again

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 22-year-old Shaquille Thomas from Commodore district in Linstead, St. Catherine, has been missing since Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He is of dark complexion and stout build, and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

The JCF added: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 6AM, Thomas was last seen at home wearing a brown shirt, black sweat pants and a pair of Crocs slippers. He has not been heard from since.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Thomas should contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

This is not the first time that Thomas is being reported missing. In January last year, he was found wandering in the Castleton area of St. Mary and eventually was reunited with his family.

