Linstead | Law enforcers identify man killed in highway crash
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of a man, who was pronounced dead at Linstead Public Hospital in St. Catherine following a crash on Edward Seaga Highway in the parish on June 16.
He is 27-year-old Romello Bailey from Alabaster Close in Eltham Park near Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
The JCF stated that three other occupants of the vehicle – including the driver – received serious injuries and were in hospital.
It added: “Reports from the Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Unit are that, about 10:30AM, a Nissan Latio motorcar was travelling northerly when the driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road into a ditch. All four occupants were seriously injured and taken to Linstead Public Hospital where one was pronounced dead.”
Investigations are continuing.
