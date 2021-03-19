Linstead | Glengoffe man charged after incident at church in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged a man who committed an offence at the Linstead New Testament Church of God at Commodore in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He is 38-year-old Ricardo Gibbs from Cassava River in Glengoffe, St. Catherine.



He is charged with Sacrilege, which effectively is a violation of what is regarded as sacred.



The JCF stated that the incident unfolded 12:10AM on Wednesday, March 10.



It is alleged that representatives of a security firm went to the church after Gibbs’ presence at the sanctuary triggered the alarm.



“A security team responded and Gibbs was seen protruding from the building. He was apprehended, handed over to the police and subsequently charged,” the JCF added.



It is further alleged that four speaker boxes were found away from their usual place in the church.

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.