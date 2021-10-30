Linstead Business Owner Freed, But Her Son Gets 3 Years For Gun

A young native of Linstead in St. Catherine, Nicholas McNamee, has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for illegal possession of firearm in St. Ann.



He was also sentenced to two years imprisonment each in relation to two counts of illegal possession of ammunition.



However, he will serve only three years and two months because the sentences are to run concurrently or at the same time.



They were handed down by Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins in the St. Ann Circuit Court on October 22.



McNamee, who is 18 years old, pleaded guilty.



Police arrested him and 19-year-old Jevaughn Clarke on February 5 this year on Newlin Street in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



The Axio motorcar in which the two men were travelling was stopped and searched by cops.



Police said they found a 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.



A search was also conducted at McNamee’s home at Drax Hall Country Club in St. Ann and additional rounds of ammunition were found there, law enforcers said.



McNamee’s mother, Debbie Walters, who operates a business in Linstead town, was also charged. However, the prosecution dropped the charges that were laid against her and Clarke.



When the arrests were made, the Corporate Communications Unit of the police force said two guns were found. However, that was not the case. The only firearm seized is that which was in the car.



In the meantime, McNamee’s father became a victim of gun violence years ago in Linstead. In addition to living at Linstead and Drax Hall Country Club, the family also lived at Angels in Spanish Town.

ALSO READ: Linstead Youth Had Illegal Gun Because He Was Threatened, Lawyer Says

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.