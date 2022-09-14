DEAR EDITOR,

My name is Evon Brown, and I live at Forte Street in Linstead, St Catherine.

From the 12th of July, my Flow Yaaad And Road WiFi service has been down to date.

Despite repeated complaints and calls and WhatsApp communication been myself and Flow, the issues is still unresolved.

Flow is however sending me bills same way.

They send me a bill stating l should pay $1,383.00. l paid them $1,500.00 July and August.

In July while making one of my regular reports about still not having service, one of the representative let me know it is because of the balance on my account why my service was disconnected.

That representative also said if l pay the outstanding amount in 10 minutes time l will receive WiFi service. I’m still waiting for weeks now for said service.

Yesterday morning a representative from Flow called me in regards to my outstanding balance. l told them I’m not paying Flow any more monies for service I’m not getting.

He went to check, and then came back, gave me a ticket (number 6750560), and said he was going to transfer me to technology support. I was on hold for an hour and nothing.

On my street, is about 17 of us who are going through the said issues with Flow.

Kindly look into this matter for us please and thanks.

EVON BROWN.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.