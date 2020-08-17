COVID Is Not A Joke, Mayor Notes Amid Death Of Spanish Town Taximan

While urging persons to remain vigilant regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott disclosed that the 14th person to die of the disease in Jamaica is a taxi operator from Spanish Town in St. Catherine.



“COVID-19 is not a joke,” he declared. “The 14th death in COVID-19 is a taxi operator in Spanish Town that plied the route of Job Lane to Spanish Town. He was 37 years old; it never tek nuh time for him to demise. Now, we don’t know the amount of people that might have been taking his taxi.”



The mayor, who was speaking at a meeting with party promoters at The Deck in Linstead, St. Catherine, underscored the importance of people abiding by the protocols established to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.



He noted measures such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.



The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica so far is 1,113.



The total number of people who have recovered and released from hospital is 764, while 14 people have died and 66 cases have returned to their countries of origin. There are now 269 (24.2%) active cases under observation in Jamaica.

